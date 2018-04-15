Man who saved children from burning apartment: 'It was my duty to help'

Crespo, in the white shirt, passes children down to their father in this video still. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Pedro Crespo scaled up the side of a building to rescue children trapped by a fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cell phone footage from an apartment fire in St. Matthews on Friday showed a man working to help save three children from a third floor balcony.

Pedro Crespo, the man who scaled up the side of a building to rescue children trapped by the fire, lives in the Jamestown Apartments, about a block away from the unit that caught fire just after 8 p.m.

He said he was driving by when he saw smoke - so he headed to the scene.

As about a dozen onlookers stood by, Crespo didn’t think twice as he ran toward the flames.

He scaled the side of the building after hearing cries from a father on the third floor.

As the dad climbed down to the second floor balcony, Crespo climbed to the third, passing two young boys to their father below.

The little girl was too big to pass down, so he waited with her, blocking her from the smoke, until fire crews arrived to take her to safety.

Crespo said while he calmed the kids in Spanish, they had no trouble understanding his message. He got a big hug from the little girl.

With two godchildren living in Venezuela, Crespo said children should come first in the world.

Crespo remarked that it was a significant event for the children and for him - and he hopes they remember how someone helped them. And that they, too, won't hesitate when they see someone in need, no matter their race or what language they speak.

