Louisville Reality TV star advocates for gun control months after son is shot in the face

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - He once appeared on a high drama season of "90 Day Fiance" on TLC.

Four months after his 18-year-old son was shot in the face in Louisville's Saratoga Springs neighborhood, David Toborowsky wanted to speak out against gun violence at the hands of teens.

"I was fortunate enough that I was able to get my message out because of the position that I am in right now," Toborowsky said.

Toborowsky's appearance on the 5th season of the nationally syndicated show included the engagement to a woman from Thailand who was 24 years his junior. The season was marked by unrelenting reality show drama, which included an argument with his daughter inside a Louisville restaurant.

His son, Jacob, was featured in that episode and also made a cameo at other times during the show.

Last January, Jacob was shot in the face while at his friend's how on Saratoga Hill Road. Police arrested that friend, William Meyer who was then 17. Jacob survived and is still going through therapy according to his father.

Toborowsky said he wants to help save lives.

"Whether it's Marshal County, or Parkland or anywhere in America, one death is too many," Toborowsky said.

"We need to sit down with all the stakeholders and say enough is enough."

Meyer was charged with assault in the first degree and is scheduled to make a court appearance Monday morning.

