Give a royal wave to the 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival Queen and Court

The 2018 Kentucky Derby Royal Court, from left: Caroline Will, Logan Howard, Tara Dunaway, Morgan Redmond and Katie Bouchard. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Bottom center: The outgoing 2017 Derby Queen, Natalie Brown; and the 2018 Kentucky Derby Princesses, from left: Katie Bouchard, Morgan Redmond, Tara Dunaway, Logan Howard and Caroline Will. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A spin of the wheel declared Tara Dunaway, 21, the 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival Queen at the 60th annual Fillies Derby Ball on Saturday.

Dunaway, who hails from Leitchfield, KY, is a junior at the University of Louisville. She serves as the Chairman of Outreach on the College of Business Student Council, volunteers at Portland Elementary, has been named to the Dean's List multiple times and is a business marketing major.

The annual Fillies Derby Ball was held Saturday night at the Galt House. WAVE 3's Shannon Cogan hosted the event, which included cocktails, a coronation, dinner and dancing.

The Derby Festival Princesses anxiously awaited the wheel-spinning, performed by Glenda Thome, President of Fillies, Inc.

The other members of the Derby court are: Katie Bouchard of Owensboro, KY, a senior at Western Kentucky University; Logan Howard of Louisville, a senior at the University of Kentucky; Morgan A. Redmond of Louisville, KY, a senior at the University of Chicago; and Caroline Will of Louisville, a senior at the University of Kentucky.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Kentucky Derby Festival unveils 2018 Marathon medal

+ Kentucky Derby 144 trophy arrives at Churchill Downs

+ Kentucky Derby museum hosts annual Fan Fest Day

+ Churchill Downs announces Derby week parking, traffic plan

Each woman chosen for the Derby Festival Royal Court will receive a $2,000 scholarship.

Members of the Derby Court, in keeping with the springtime tradition of the festival, act as official ambassadors for the Kentucky Derby and the city of Louisville.

The criteria for selection includes knowledge of the Derby Festival, poise, personality and intelligence, which will all come in handy as the women attend a whopping 70 events over a two-week period.

Instead of a competition, the Derby Queen is chosen by a spin of the wheel every year.

The Derby Festival’s Royal Court Program is coordinated by The Fillies, Inc., a volunteer group that works closely with the Festival.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.