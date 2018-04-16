Thunder Over Louisville: Clark Memorial, Big Four Pedestrian bri - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Thunder Over Louisville: Clark Memorial, Big Four Pedestrian bridge closures announced

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Thousands of people will head to Waterfront Park for Thunder Over Louisville on April 21. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive) Thousands of people will head to Waterfront Park for Thunder Over Louisville on April 21. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Clark Memorial, also known as the Second Street Bridge, and the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge will close ahead of Thunder Over Louisville.

The bridge closures will start April 19.

The Kentucky Derby Festival released the following times and dates of the closures:

Clark Memorial:

  • Thursday, April 19:  9:30 a.m. – CLOSED through Sunday at 2 p.m.
  • Friday, April 20: CLOSED ALL DAY
  • Saturday, April 21: CLOSED ALL DAY
  • Sunday, April 22: CLOSED Midnight to 2 p.m.

Big Four Pedestrian Bridge:

  • Friday, April 20 – Closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for air show practice
  • Saturday, April 21 – Closed from 9 a.m. until midnight, access to the bridge will be restricted to only those pedestrians wishing to cross to the other side from 10 p.m. (post fireworks) to midnight

