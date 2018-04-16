April 16, 2018

Trees Louisville
Trees Louisville is looking for sponsors for their upcoming planting projects. Go to TreesLouisville.org to learn more about the organization, sponsor a project or make a donation.
Arbor Day Tree Giveaway 2018
Saturday, 9am-1pm
Louisville Nature Center
3745 Illinois Avenue
First come-first served, three trees per family
List of trees:
Blue Spruce, Red Maple
Redbud, Sugar Maple
White Dogwood, Loblolly Pine
Blackgum, Persimmon
Pawpaw
Hosted by Jefferson County KY Master Gardener Association, Inc.
Division of Community Forestry
Free Trees
Saturday, Noon-2pm
Louisville Grows Hope Community Garden
1400 Bicknell Avenue
Limit 3 trees per Jefferson County household
First Come Basis
(502) 574-3927
LouisvilleKY.Gov
Jefferson County Extension Service
200 Juneau Dr, Louisville, KY 40243
Phone:(502) 569-2344
http://jefferson.ca.uky.edu/
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.