April 16, 2018

Trees Louisville is looking for sponsors for their upcoming planting projects. Go to TreesLouisville.org to learn more about the organization, sponsor a project or make a donation.

Arbor Day Tree Giveaway 2018

Saturday, 9am-1pm

Louisville Nature Center

3745 Illinois Avenue

First come-first served, three trees per family

List of trees:

Blue Spruce, Red Maple

Redbud, Sugar Maple

White Dogwood, Loblolly Pine

Blackgum, Persimmon

Pawpaw

Hosted by Jefferson County KY Master Gardener Association, Inc.

Division of Community Forestry

Free Trees

Saturday, Noon-2pm

Louisville Grows Hope Community Garden

1400 Bicknell Avenue

Limit 3 trees per Jefferson County household

First Come Basis

(502) 574-3927

LouisvilleKY.Gov

Jefferson County Extension Service

200 Juneau Dr, Louisville, KY 40243

Phone:(502) 569-2344

http://jefferson.ca.uky.edu/

