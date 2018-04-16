2 men accused of breaking into storage units

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man and his uncle are accused of breaking into several storage units.

William Baker, 27, was driving a silver 2018 Nissan van when he was pulled over by an officer who recognized the vehicle as being wanted in connection to the break-ins. The officer reported seeing burglary tools, guns and ammunition in the vehicle.

According to an arrest slip, Baker admitted to police he and his uncle, Charles Shelton, had broken into storage units at five different locations over the past 30 days using bolt cutters. Baker and Shelton allegedly used the van to take items from the storage units to a hotel room on Taylorsville Road.

Jeffersontown police searched their hotel room and recovered two truckloads of stolen property including TVs, tools, jewelry and electronics. Police said they also found meth on Shelton’s bedside table.

Baker and Shelton were booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on April 10.

Baker was charged with several counts of burglary, failure to signal, drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, theft by unlawful taking and possession of a controlled substance.

Shelton was charged with several counts of burglary, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, theft by unlawful taking, persistent felony offender and possession of a controlled suspect.

