Rock stars, culinary heavyweights highlight 2018 Bourbon & Beyond Festival lineup

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The world's best chefs, musicians and fine Kentucky bourbon come together in the lineup for this year's Bourbon & Beyond festival.

Sting, John Mayer, Robert Plant and Lenny Kravitz are among the lineup of musical performers for the 2018 Bourbon & Beyond Festival.

The event, which is called the world's largest bourbon festival, will be held September 22 & 23 at Champions Park.

Performing on Saturday will be John Mayer, Lenny Kravitz, David Byrne, Sheryl Crow, Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot!, Keb' Mo', JJ Grey & Mofro, Del McCoury Band, Joseph, Mindi Abair And The Boneshakers, Larkin Poe and Swimming With Bears.

Sunday's lineup will include Sting, Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters, Counting Crows, Gov't Mule, Kaleo, Blackberry Smoke, The Record Company, Don Felder, Magpie Salute and The Last Bandoleros.

While the musicians bring some serious star power, they'll be joined by some culinary rock stars. Top Chef head judge and founder of Crafted Hospitality Tom Colicchio will return to the festival, to headline a pantheon of who's who of James Beard and Michelin Star awarded chefs.

Louisville natives including Edward Lee, Demaris Phillips and Akhtar Nawab will all be in attendance. As will Girl & the Goat's Stephanie Izard, and Food Network Star Aaron Sanchez.

Other chefs include Ray Garcia, Alex Thomopoulos, Jose Salazar and Annie Pettry, plus more.

Tickets for Bourbon & Beyond go on sale on Friday, April 20 at Noon and are priced as follows:

2-Day Weekend General Admission: starting at $129.50 + fees

2-Day Weekend VIP: starting at $439.50 + fees

2-Day Beyond VIP: $999.50

Single Day General Admission: starting at $80.00 + fees

Single Day VIP: starting at $229.50 + fees

Bourbon & Beyond is an annual celebration of the craftsmanship behind award-winning bourbons, master distillers, legendary musicians, world-class chefs, and an unforgettable showcase of the soul and spirit of Louisville, held during Bourbon Heritage Month.

Master Distillers set to attend include Woodford Reserve's Chris Morris, Jim Beam's Fred Noe, Wild Turkey's Jimmy Russell and Julian Van Winkle of Old Rip Van Winkle.

The festival will feature special bourbon experiences on site including a Down the Rabbit Hole Speakeasy, Southern Soul BBQ by Makers Mark, Tiki Barrel Bar by Jim Beam and a Whiskey Row Cigar Lounge.

In its inaugural year in 2017, organizers say more than 50,000 people from around the nation attended the festival.

For more information about Bourbon & Beyond, click here.

