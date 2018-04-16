Warrant: Suspect shot at homes with automatic weapon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man already in custody is facing multiple charges for shooting at homes in the California neighborhood with an automatic weapon.

Demetric McDowell, 20, of Louisville, was served with an arrest warrant on April 13 by Louisville Metro police. He is charged with one count of criminal mischief and 22 counts of wanton endangerment.

On Oct. 29, 2017, officers were sent to the 2200 block of Grand Ave. on a report of shots being fired. Witnesses told police that McDowell went to his Ford Explorer, took out an AK-47 style rifle and began firing into homes and vehicles.

No one was reported injured by the gunfire.

Bond for McDowell, who was already is being held on assault and wanton endangerment charges in another case, was set at $50,000 cash on the new charges. He will face a judge on April 24.

