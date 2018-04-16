Warrant: Suspect shot at homes with automatic weapon

The event, which is called the world's largest bourbon festival, will be held September 22 & 23 at Champions Park.More >>
The event, which is called the world's largest bourbon festival, will be held September 22 & 23 at Champions Park.More >>
Demetric McDowell, 20, of Louisville, is charged with one count of criminal mischief and 22 counts of wanton endangerment.More >>
Demetric McDowell, 20, of Louisville, is charged with one count of criminal mischief and 22 counts of wanton endangerment.More >>
According to an arrest slip, a man admitted he and his uncle had broken into storage units at five different locations.More >>
According to an arrest slip, a man admitted he and his uncle had broken into storage units at five different locations.More >>
The Clark Memorial, also known as the Second Street Bridge, and the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge will close ahead of Thunder Over Louisville.More >>
The Clark Memorial, also known as the Second Street Bridge, and the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge will close ahead of Thunder Over Louisville.More >>
Metrosafe said the first call reporting the fire came in at 7:55 p.m.More >>
Metrosafe said the first call reporting the fire came in at 7:55 p.m.More >>