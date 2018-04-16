UofL Football 2018 season tickets on sale

Louie the Cardinal greets fans at a game. (Source: Annie Moore/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cardinal fans can now purchase season tickets for the new-look football team's 2018 season.

Tickets for the seven-game home slate went on sale on Monday. Prices start at $245.

Games included are against Indiana State, Western Kentucky, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, NC State and Kentucky.

Fans will be able to experience the newly renovated Papa Johns Cardinal Stadium, with new, North Endzone seating, club seating and three new videoboards.

Those choosing to get season tickets are eligible for interest-free payment options and priority access to bowl games.

