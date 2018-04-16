Auburn has hired a new assistant coach

Auburn has hired former Arkansas-Little Rock head basketball coach Wes Flanigan as an assistant.



Tigers coach Bruce Pearl announced the hiring of the ex-Auburn point guard on Monday.



Flanigan was a four-year starter at Auburn from 1993-97 and led the Southeastern Conference in assists as a junior.



He was fired from Arkansas-Little Rock in March after two seasons following a 7-25 season that set a program-record for losses in a season.



Flanigan was an assistant under Greg Beard for the 2015-16 team that went 30-5 and won its first outright Sun Belt Conference title.



He has also worked on the staffs at UAB, Nebraska and Mississippi State.



(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)