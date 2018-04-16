Man accused of shooting at people sitting outside home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Detectives have charged a man in connection with a December shooting which targeted juveniles sitting on the porch of a home.

Cheick Tidiane Diarra, 20, of Louisville, is charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment.

An arrest warrant for Diarra says that on Dec. 3, 2017, he and a juvenile drove to a house in the 1800 block of W. Ormsby and firing guns at five juveniles. Louisville Metro police say the intended victims fled and no one was injured. An adult and 8-year-old child inside the house was also unharmed.

Diarra has been in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections since Dec. 21 on other charges. A court appearance on the additional charges is set for May 15.

