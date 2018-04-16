Man accused of shooting at people sitting outside home - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man accused of shooting at people sitting outside home

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Cheick Tidiane Diarra (Source: LMDC) Cheick Tidiane Diarra (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Detectives have charged a man in connection with a December shooting which targeted juveniles sitting on the porch of a home.

>> MUGSHOTS: April 2018 Roundup 

Cheick Tidiane Diarra, 20, of Louisville, is charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment.

An arrest warrant for Diarra says that on Dec. 3, 2017, he and a juvenile drove to a house in the 1800 block of W. Ormsby and firing guns at five juveniles. Louisville Metro police say the intended victims fled and no one was injured. An adult and 8-year-old child inside the house was also unharmed.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Warrant: Suspect shot at homes with automatic weapon
2 men accused of breaking into storage units
Reality TV star advocates for gun control after son is shot

Diarra has been in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections since Dec. 21 on other charges. A court appearance on the additional charges is set for May 15.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly