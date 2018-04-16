Bernoulli Small Batch Ice Cream expands production

A Louisville-based ice cream company has expanded to make more delicious treats. (Source: Doug Druschke/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville-based ice cream company has expanded to meet increasing demands.

Bernoulli Small Batch Ice Cream has added additional manufacturing space to produce more ice cream.

The company makes 28 different flavors, and supplies ice cream to local restaurants and stores including the Omni Hotel and Falls City Market.

Something Bernoulli's emphasizes is being a Kentucky Proud Company

The new, expanded facility is located at the Bluegrass Corporate Center in Jeffersontown.

