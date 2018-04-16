Operation Return Home issued for Louisville teen

LMPD is looking for a Louisville teen who could be in danger. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is looking for a Louisville teen who could be in danger.

The Operation Return Home was issued Monday afternoon for Matthew J Pawlak, 17.

Pawlak left his home in the 1500 block of Sable Creek Circle between midnight and 5:00 a.m. Monday.

He's described as a white male, with brown hair and blue eyes, 5-foot-6, weighing 120 pounds.

Police believe Pawlak may be traveling on a white mountain bike and may be endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

