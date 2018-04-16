UK's Hamidou Diallo to declare for 2018 NBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky freshman guard Hamidou Diallo is headed to the NBA, the school announced Monday.

Diallo will hire and agent and submit his name for the 2018 NBA Draft, which takes place on June 21.

He joins teammates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Knox leaving UK to enter the draft. PJ Washington also submitted his name, but did not hire an agent, meaning he could rejoin the Wildcats next season.

“Thank you to the Big Blue Nation," Diallo said in a statement. "You took in a kid from New York and made him once of your own. I love you guys and can’t thank you enough for believing in me and supporting me through everything.”

Diallo ranked fourth on the team in total points with 371 on the season. He was also third on the team for total blocks, with 31.

