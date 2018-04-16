Pedestrian injured in deadly single car crash in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A single-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown killed one person in the vehicle and left two others, including a pedestrian, injured.

The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m. at Ring Road and North Dixie Avenue. Witnesses told Elizabethtown police the car was heading east on Ring Road. As it approached the intersection with North Dixie, the car went onto the sidewalk hitting the pedestrian before colliding with a business sign.

The passenger in the car was killed. The driver of the vehicle and the pedestrian were taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital for treatment. Elizabethtown police say the pedestrian's injuries are severe, but not believed to be life-threatening. Information about the condition of the driver was not immediately available.

