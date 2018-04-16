Louisville teacher says he won't be discouraged by Bevin's words

Andrew Warfield says he's going to keep his focus on his students at Semple Elementary School and not be distracted by Gov. Bevin's comments.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teacher at Semple Elementary said Monday that Gov. Matt Bevin’s accusations are far from truthful.

Andre Warfield was in Frankfort during Friday’s demonstration that prompted JCPS and many other districts across the state to cancel classes that day.

Semple is a Title I school, meaning a high percentage of students are from low-income families. Teachers like Warfield face more challenges with fewer resources than their counterparts in other parts of the district.

"A lot of our students don't have that background of the vocabulary or the communication," Warfield said.

Warfield has taught at Semple for four years, and says he tries hard to engage his fourth-graders.

"Just being a role model throughout the day is what all the teachers and I try to do," Warfield said.

Warfield empowers his students to strive for excellence.

"This is where you become the subject matter experts," Warfield said as he carried out his lesson plan.

Warfield has a military background, and said his experience inspired him to teach.

"I don't stop working even when the bell rings," Warfield said. "I don't stop but it's what I wanted to do and it's what I want to do."

Warfield said he puts in more than 40 hours a week, adding that his efforts make last week's controversial comments by Bevin hurtful.

"I was a little appalled and it was disturbing," Warfield said.

Bevin on Friday accused teachers of placing their students in danger of drugs and sexual abuse.

"Promises are being broken and we need to speak up," Warfield said, referring to Friday's teacher protest. "This also teaches our students, too, that it's OK to speak up."

Warfield said he will continue to demand the best for educators in Kentucky.

"I want my students to be better each day, so that's why it is so important to me," Warfield said.

