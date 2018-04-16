Indiana farm tied to recall of 200 million eggs due to salmonella concerns

The eggs were distributed from a North Carolina farm by a farm in Seymour, Indiana. (Source: Pixabay)

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - A farm in southern Indiana distributed millions of eggs, possibly contaminated with salmonella, that came from a North Carolina farm.

A recall affects 200 million eggs which were sent to Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Rose Acre Farm in Seymour, Indiana owns the farm in North Carolina where the outbreak happened, and is listed as the distributor. The eggs have been linked to 23 reported illnesses. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said seven of those people have been hospitalized, but no one has died.

Recalled eggs were sold under multiple brand names, including Walmart's Great Value brand and Food Lion's store brand. They were also sold to restaurants, including Waffle House.

The voluntary recall is "through an abundance of caution," according to a statement from the FDA.

To see the full list of recalled eggs, and additional information on the recall, click or tap here.

