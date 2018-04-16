Shelby Park volunteers cleanup as part of 'Give a Day Week of Service'

100 volunteers in Shelby Park scrubbed the recovery center and cleaned the serenity park and garden. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Volunteers of America Recovery Center got a cleanup Monday as part of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's volunteering initiative.

This event was part of Fischer's Give a Day Week of Service.

The recovery center is home to men, women and young people who are battling addiction.

Give a Day week runs through Sunday.

To find a place to volunteer, click here.

