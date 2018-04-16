Flood damage making Thunder over Louisville planning, preparation tricky

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Despite the snow, recent flooding and ongoing rain, crews were out on Monday setting up for Thunder Over Louisville.

It's the 29th year for Thunder Over Louisville, and organizers say they say always prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

Crews were busy setting up infrastructure on at Waterfront Park on Monday.

"Fencing, communications, cabling, vending, everyone is pushing real hard to get in today," Waterfront Development's Garry Pepper said.

Preparations are challenging once again.

"Catastrophic flood five weeks ago roughly and then a week and half ago we had a twelve-foot event, and now we have a six foot flood event coming in the next few days," Pepper said. "We continue to clean up and prepping the area."

The flood damage impacts where people can go. Pepper says on Saturday some of the lower areas in Louisville will be under water.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Thunder Over Louisville: Clark Memorial, Big Four Pedestrian bridge closures announced

+ Rock stars, culinary heavyweights highlight 2018 Bourbon & Beyond Festival lineup

+ Give a royal wave to the 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival Queen and Court

"The Wharf will not be accessible the end of the Great Lawn will be out, part of the Harbor Lawn, lower pathways," Pepper said. "But, 95% of the park will be accessible."

Certain areas closest to the river, which are prime viewing, will be wet and muddy.

"You can bring a ten-by-ten tarp to put under your picnic blanket so that stays dry, and prepare to wear shoes that can get muddy," Aimee Boyd with the Kentucky Derby Festival said.

At Clarksville's Ashland Park and in Jeffersonville, it's the same story.

"Obviously a lot of people want to come down here to our terrace lawn and marina and utilize the space down there," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. "Guess mother nature is going to dictate if they can do that or not."

Mayor Moore says every year the city auction's off the boat slips. The money raised goes to charities but, after hearing the river is going back up they may have to refund the money back to the folks renting those slips.

There are always options to view thunder indoors like from the Galt House, The Kentucky Center, Slugger Field, and some of the restaurants in Jeffersonville.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.