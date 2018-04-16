Nurses visit Whiskey Row to offer hepatitis A vaccines to hospitality workers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Public Health is now recommending that everyone in Louisville and even some surrounding counties to get the hepatitis A vaccine.

It's a virus of the liver, often spread by poor handwashing.

A group of nurses has been traveling around town, vaccinating food service workers.

On Monday, the nurses visited Whiskey Row, helping employees at Doc Crow's, Patrick O'Sheas, Bearno's and Impellizzeri's.

It's been a rush to get hospitality workers vaccinated before thousands of Derby visitors arrive next month.

As of Monday, 214 cases have been confirmed in Jefferson County.

Bullitt and Hardin counties also have seen at least five cases each.

One death has been reported statewide.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.