NWS gives Bellarmine 'storm-ready' status

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bellarmine is now the first private university in Kentucky to be declared a storm-ready campus by the National Weather Service.

That means the university meets or exceeds a set of standards regarding responding, communicating and monitoring the threat of dangerous weather.

Bellarmine took a number of steps to meet the criteria, such as developing its first-ever comprehensive emergency operations plan, which ensures communication between the school and emergency responders.

"We are more prepared now than we've ever been," NWS spokesman John Gordon said. "It's so nice to see the partnership that we have because I don't ever want to see a day like April 3, 1974, and not have a plan of action."

Bellarmine's Office of Public Safety has to keep the school's severe weather emergency operations plan up to date to maintain its storm-ready designation.

