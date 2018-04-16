Pope-y Van Winkle? Kentucky priest makes special delivery to Vat - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Pope-y Van Winkle? Kentucky priest makes special delivery to Vatican

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
Father Jim Sichko delivered a bottle of 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle to Pope Francis last week. (Source: Father Jim Sichko's Twitter account) Father Jim Sichko delivered a bottle of 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle to Pope Francis last week. (Source: Father Jim Sichko's Twitter account)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Turns out a Madison County priest is also a Kentucky gentleman.

Father Jim Sichko added -- and crossed off -- an epic bucket-list achievement when he delivered a rare bottle of 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle bourbon to Pope Francis at the Vatican.

He was invited to Italy, as one of 100 U.S. Papal Missionaries of Mercy. Father Jim tweeted a photo from the event last week:

Father Jim also delivered Kentucky bourbon for the Swiss Guards and other Catholic officials -- nearly a dozen bottles in total.

He told Kentucky.com that he was a little nervous about shipping all the liquor.

"I was really worried it would be confiscated or stolen," he said.

A couple days earlier, Father Jim tweeted probably the coolest selfie he'll ever take:

