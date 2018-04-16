Charter school application open in Jefferson County

Charter schools could open in Jefferson County in 2019, if any applications are approved. (Source: Pixabay)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky's first school district is now accepting applications for charter schools wishing to open in the 2019-20 school year.

Jefferson County Public Schools opened applications Monday.

JCPS will provide technical assistance to applicants. Those interested must complete a Kentucky Charter School Application, along with answering questions specific to Jefferson County.

Applications will be accepted through June 15.

To access the Request for Charter School Applications, click or tap here.

