Stray cats being killed near Churchill Downs

Stray cats are being killed at an alarming rate in the alleys near Churchill Downs. (Source: Greg Schapker/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Someone is killing cats -- lots of them -- in the streets and alleys near Churchill Downs.

Lisa Dages is a volunteer who has spent the last four years feeding strays in the area, providing medical care, even spaying and neutering hundreds of the neighborhood cats.

And now, someone is killing them at an alarming rate.

Until recently, Dages said she was caring for about 30 cats at different feeding stations around the neighborhood. Ten are currently missing.

Dages said she has discovered the bodies of eight cats left at the feeding stations, apparently on display. She said the killer apparently wanted her to see them. The most recent victim was discovered last Friday.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Health officials recommend all Louisville residents get hep A vaccine

+ Tyler Park renovation takes a new route

+ Waiting 40 years for one true love

"He was laid out right there," Dages said as she pointed to a spot near where she normally feeds the cats. "And I just started screaming. I know it sounds silly, but I love every one of them. They all have names. These are my animals. These are my babies. Everyone in this neighborhood, well not everybody, but there's a lot of people in this neighborhood that loves these cats."

Dages said she has contacted the Louisville Metro Police Department. The bodies of the cats that have been found have been sent to the University of Kentucky to determine what was used to kill them.

Dages also said Metro Animal Control is looking for ways to step up observation of the feeding areas in hopes of deterring further killings.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.