Trailer stolen from local church returned intact

The church had offered a $1,000 reward for the return of the trailer. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville church has gotten some good news.

Police found its stolen outreach trailer in tact in Shepherdsville.

Life Church Louisville went to pick up the trailer Monday.

The church uses it to haul food and supplies to those in need all over the Commonwealth. It was donated by one of its congregants.

Lead Pastor Patrick Bissig told WAVE 3 News following the theft last week that he just wanted the trailer back, that he would forgive whomever was responsible.

