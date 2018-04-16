Against the Grain will not buy Swiss Hall

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An expansion of one Louisville brewery has been canceled after facing some push-back from the community.

Against the Grain scrapped its plans for a restaurant, micobrewery and beer garden at Swiss Hall in the St. Joseph neighborhood.

The brewery said they couldn't get zoning approval for their concept, so the project has been called off.

