Against the Grain will not buy Swiss Hall

Against the Grain will not buy Swiss Hall

Posted by Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Swiss Hall is for sale.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An expansion of one Louisville brewery has been canceled after facing some push-back from the community.

Against the Grain scrapped its plans for a restaurant, micobrewery and beer garden at Swiss Hall in the St. Joseph neighborhood.

The brewery said they couldn't get zoning approval for their concept, so the project has been called off.

