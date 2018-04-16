Tyler Park renovation takes a new route - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Tyler Park renovation takes a new route

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Connect
There are a lot of proposed changes to the park. (Source: WAVE 3 News) There are a lot of proposed changes to the park. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
This map lays out the proposed renovations to Tyler Park. (Source: Element Design) This map lays out the proposed renovations to Tyler Park. (Source: Element Design)
One of the updates would be an ADA path from one side of the park to the other. (Source: WAVE 3 News) One of the updates would be an ADA path from one side of the park to the other. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - People living in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood got to weigh in on the latest renovation plans for the park.

A compromise was unveiled at a community meeting Monday night.

Some neighbors were upset by a plan to remove the park's tennis courts to make room for a new playground, sprayground and restrooms. New renderings keep the courts where they are and move the other amenities.

>> More Louisville Metro news on wave3.com

It will save money because the city won't have to extend the water and sewer lines.

"The infrastructure in the restroom is actually used for the sprayground, the valves and whatnot, so there's kind of a need for that to be there," Metro Parks Assistant Director Jason Canuel said.

One of the tennis courts would be repurposed into a multi-sport court.

Other additions include a new pavilion that would fit 25 people and a band shell, improved tennis viewing areas and a picnic area near the lower parking spaces off Castlewood Avenue.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Charter school application open in Jefferson County
Against the Grain will not buy Swiss Hall
Kentucky teachers reject governor's apology
Pope-y Van Winkle? Kentucky priest makes special delivery to Vatican

The design also outlines improvements to the fencing, parallel parking near the tennis courts and the limestone steps, as well as the addition of an accessible path for wheelchairs and strollers that would run from one side of the park to the other. Right now there are stairs separating them.

It also appears to remove the existing basketball court that is currently by the restrooms.

No final decisions have been made.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly