Tyler Park renovation takes a new route

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - People living in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood got to weigh in on the latest renovation plans for the park.

A compromise was unveiled at a community meeting Monday night.

Some neighbors were upset by a plan to remove the park's tennis courts to make room for a new playground, sprayground and restrooms. New renderings keep the courts where they are and move the other amenities.

It will save money because the city won't have to extend the water and sewer lines.

"The infrastructure in the restroom is actually used for the sprayground, the valves and whatnot, so there's kind of a need for that to be there," Metro Parks Assistant Director Jason Canuel said.

One of the tennis courts would be repurposed into a multi-sport court.

Other additions include a new pavilion that would fit 25 people and a band shell, improved tennis viewing areas and a picnic area near the lower parking spaces off Castlewood Avenue.

The design also outlines improvements to the fencing, parallel parking near the tennis courts and the limestone steps, as well as the addition of an accessible path for wheelchairs and strollers that would run from one side of the park to the other. Right now there are stairs separating them.

It also appears to remove the existing basketball court that is currently by the restrooms.

No final decisions have been made.

