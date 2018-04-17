TYR Pro Swim Meet returning to the Ralph Wright Natatorium on April 28

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Professional swimming is returning to Louisville. Call it a traditional race on the final Saturday in April.

The third annual TYR Pro Swim Meet is April 26-28. The weekend of events includes a Drowning Prevention Clinic, a silent auction and dinner and races.

Ryan Lochte, a 6-time Olympic gold medalist will serve as the emcee for the event and will also host a swim clinic. The clinic will be on April 28 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Ralph Wright Natatorium on the UofL campus.

The swimmers for this year's meet are Joao Delucca, Bruno Fratus, Shinri Shioura, Andrey Govorov, Michael Chadwick, Michael Andrew, Kristian Golomeev, Kelsi Worrell Dahlia, Lia Neal, Hellen Moffitt, Farida Osman, Arinna Vanderpool Wallace, Madison Kennedy, Caroline Baldwin and Margo Geer.

"We swim three different 50's and then people get eliminated each round and then afterwards we get to go have a fun time, get to go down to Churchill Downs for opening night," Worrell Dahlia said. "Some people have never seen a horse race before, so it's fun to teach them, show them the ropes and teach them how to bet."

The eight men and eight women will compete with the two slowest finishers eliminated in each round.

"And the final four is where the prize money is," UofL head coach Arthur Albiero said. "Competing for 4,3,2, $1,000 dollars, so the winner will take $4,000 home, it's a nice little paycheck for roughly 20 something seconds of swim."

The weekend gets underway with a Drowning Prevention Clinic on Thursday, April 26, from 4-5:30 p.m.

On Friday there is a dinner and silent auction at the PNC Club at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

Lochte's clinic gets race day started and then the swimmers hit the pool at 4:30 p.m. for the main event. Tickets to the swim meet are $5 and you can purchase them at www.derbyproswim.com.

