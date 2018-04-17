Cards earn series split with #6 Cats, win 8-2 at Jim Patterson Stadium

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - #20 UofL used a four run fifth inning and a solid pitching effort from starter Reid Detmers to beat #6 UK 8-2.

Detmers struck out five Cats and allowed just three hits and one earned run in 4 2/3 innings.

UK took a 1-0 lead in the top of third on a solo home run from Trey Dawson. It was the second of the season for Dawson.

The Cards took the lead for the good in the bottom of the fourth. Two out RBI's by Josh Stowers and Danny Oriente gave them a 2-1 lead.

They added four more runs in the fifth and a two-run homer from Jake Snider in the sixth.

"It's starting pitching, Reid Detmers was phenomenal," UofL head coach Dan McDonnell said. "That's a really good offense, that's three seniors in the lineup, six juniors, just a lot of older players, really good hitters, for Reid to run out there and do what he did, you know, one run in five innings, gave our offense a chance to settle in."

The Cards improve to 25-11. They are back at Jim Patterson Stadium this weekend, hosting Virginia in an ACC series.

"I didn't think, we didn't do enough to win, that's the bottom line, we did not do enough good things to win the baseball game," UK head coach Nick Mingione said.

The Cats fall to 25-12. They head back to Lexington for seven straight, starting with a weekend series against #1 Florida. Game one is Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Cliff Hagan Stadium. It will be broadcast nationally on the SEC Network.

