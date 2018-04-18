Mitchell leads Jazz to 102-95 win in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WAVE) - Former UofL star Donovan Mitchell continues to impress. The Jazz star rookie scored 28 points in their 102-95 win at Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Mitchell, who was questionable with a foot injury, scored 13 of his 28 in the fourth quarter.

He has scored 55 points in his first two playoff games. According to ESPN, that is the most for a rookie guard in his first two postseason games in the last 50 years. The previous high was 53 by Michael Jordan in 1985.

Utah's win even it's Western Conference first round series at a game apiece.

Game three is Saturday night at 10 p.m. EST in Salt Lake City.

