Rob Gronkowski is now part owner of Gronkowski, the Kentucky Derby contender

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Rob Gronkowski has a stake in a big namesake.
The New England Patriots tight end has entered a partnership deal with Phoenix Thoroughbreds for Gronkowski, the star 3-year-old colt set to run in the Kentucky Derby on May 5. The four-legged Gronkowski is 3 for 3 this year.
"This horse is a winner and I love a winner," Gronkowski said Wednesday. "When I heard about the racehorse being named after me, I started watching and got really stoked when he started winning. He's won his last three and is now headed to the Derby. I'm all in: Welcome to the Gronk family, Gronkowski the Horse!"
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.