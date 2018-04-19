Lone Sailor fires off bullet work at Churchill Downs

LONE SAILOR BLITZES FIVE FURLONGS IN PENULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY-BREEZE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Thursday, April 19, 2018) – G M B Racing’s TwinSpires.com Louisiana Derby (Grade II) runner-up Lone Sailor fired a bullet five-furlong move in :57.60 Thursday morning at Churchill Downs in preparation for the $2 million Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (Grade I) on Saturday, May 5.

With jockey James Graham aboard, Lone Sailor started nine lengths behind workmates Pearl’s Opinion (:59.80) and Blaze a Trail (1:01) and clipped through eighth-mile splits of :11.80, :22.60, :34 and :45.60, before galloping out six furlongs in 1:11.60 and finishing two lengths in front, according to veteran Churchill Downs clocker John Nichols.

“The work was very fast,” trainer Tom Amoss said. “However, the track was also really fast. So, you have to take that into consideration more than the time.”

Lone Sailor’s breeze may have been the fastest five-furlong workout recorded at Churchill Downs in the last decade, according to Nichols.

“The last horse I can recall going that fast was Hard Spun on April 30, 2007 when he went :57.60 with opening splits of :22 and :33.40 before running second in the Derby,” Nichols said.

Lone Sailor, a son of Majestic Warrior, finished a neck behind Noble Indy in the March 24 Louisiana Derby and a half-length in front of third-place finisher My Boy Jack, who returned to win last weekend’s Lexington (GIII) at Keeneland.

“I think the Kentucky Derby has had some significant preps,” Amoss said. “The Santa Anita Derby and the Florida Derby were both significant races. Lone Sailor is a horse that rightfully belongs in the Derby. He earned his way in there, but to win this race he has to improve.”

Including Lone Sailor (Barn 29), there are five horses within the Kentucky Derby field stabled on the Churchill Downs backstretch: Bravazo (trainer D. Wayne Lukas, Barn 44); Flameaway (Mark Casse, Barn 36); Free Drop Billy (Dale Romans, Barn 4); and Promises Fulfilled (Romans, Barn 4).

Flameaway, Free Drop Billy, and Promises Fulfilled are on target to breeze Saturday, according to their respective trainers, while Bravazo could breeze Friday or Saturday, according to assistant trainer Sebastian “Bas” Nicholl.

Training hours at Churchill Downs are 5:30-10 a.m. with two renovation breaks at 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Derby and Oaks horses will have an exclusive training window beginning Saturday from 7:30-7:45 a.m.

MEMORIAL FOR FORMER DIRECTOR OF STABLING MIKE HARGRAVE

SET FOR MONDAY IN TRIPLE CROWN ROOM

A memorial service for Mike Hargrave, the former director of stabling at Churchill Downs Racetrack for nearly 40 years, will be held Monday in Churchill Downs’ Triple Crown Room from 12-2 p.m.

Hargrave passed away Jan. 31 at age 69 following a three-week battle with acute pancreatitis.

Parking is available in the Red Lot near the Kentucky Derby Museum off Central Ave. and guests can enter the facility through the Executive Gate (formerly known as Gate 1).

Hargrave was a respected and popular fixture on the Churchill Downs backstretch from 1980-2010. Following his retirement, Hargrave’s son Steve was named his successor.

In addition to Steve, Mike Hargrave was survived by his wife of 48 years, Phyllis; daughterMichelle “Shelley” Evans; mother, Dorothy; sister, Deborah Babcock; six grandchildren and one great grandson.

Official release from Churchill Down media relations