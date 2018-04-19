Mike Hartnett: So far, 'Moon' shining brightest for me

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Wow! What a field that's shaping up for Derby 144.

On paper, it appears to be one of the deepest groups in many years. While you could make a case, and I mean a strong case for about seven runners that could capture those Roses, for now, I'm riding the Magnum Moon bandwagon.

The undefeated Magnum Moon has raced only four times and his career didn't begin until January 13. But boy, the guy has come a long way in a short time. I love that he has three 2-turn races under his belt. This 3-year-old keeps getting better and better.

Magnum Moon sat off the lead to take the Rebel Stakes and then zoomed out to the early lead and never looked back in the Arkansas Derby. He has defeated some good horses along the way. This late starter seems to have more than enough talent to be a force on May 5.

Plus if Magnum Moon ends up at around 7 or 8 to 1 (although, I believe those early odds will d rop) then the colt is a very good value.

With just about two weeks to go, here's my latest Fab Five:

Magnum Moon Bolt d'Oro Justify Mendelssohn Vino Rosso

