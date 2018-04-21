Baseball Cats top number one Gators

(University of Kentucky release )

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Junior pitcher Justin Lewis allowed a leadoff double to start the game and then slammed the door on No. 1 Florida, allowing just two Gators to reach base the rest of the afternoon, powering the No. 6 University of Kentucky baseball team to a 3-2 win in the series finale of a three-game set Saturday at Cliff Hagan Stadium.



The win over No. 1 Florida (34-8, 14-4 SEC) was the 10th in program history for Kentucky (26-14, 8-10 SEC) and the first since taking two of three from the top-ranked Gators in 2016. A near-capacity crowd of 4,461, which was the second largest regular-season home crowd in school history, saw the Wildcats win their 10th game this season against a top-25 team, including its fifth against a top-10 opponent.



Lewis was brilliant for the Wildcats on Saturday continuing a streak of UK winning five straight games he has started since the first series of league play. After allowing a leadoff double followed by a walk and a hit-by-pitch, Lewis got back-to-back strikeouts and a groundout to end the threat in the opening frame. He followed by retiring the next 10 batters he faced to allow the Wildcats to build a three-run lead they would not relinquish.



The native of Suwanee, Ga., tossed a season-high eight innings and struck out a career-high tying 11 batters in the outing moving to 7-2 on the season. The leadoff double was the only hit Lewis would allow during his time on the mound, tying a season-low in hits allowed. Saturday's performance marked the third 10+ strikeout game of the season for Lewis, including his first in league action.

