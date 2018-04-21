Early Derby favorite, Justify works at Santa Anita

(Santa Anita Race Track Release)

Santa Anita Derby winner and current Kentucky Derby favorite Justify had his pen-ultimate workout this morning for the 144th Run for the Roses on May 5, going six furlongs under jockey Drayden Van Dyke in 1:13.20.

The undefeated chestnut son of Scat Daddy defeated Bolt d’Oro in the Santa Anita Derby on April 7 for his third straight daylight victory.

“I was happy with the work,” said Bob Baffert, seeking his fifth Kentucky Derby triumph and his first since sweeping the Triple Crown in 2015 with American Pharoah. “Everything went well. He’ll work one more time here next weekend.”

Added private clocker Toby Turrell: “Justify was just as impressive as he’s been up to this point. Nothing’s changed.”