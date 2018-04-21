Virginia nips Cards, 5-4

(Universiy of Louisville Release)

The visiting Virginia Cavaliers scored three runs in the decisive sixth inning of Saturday afternoon's 5-4 win over the No. 20 Louisville baseball team at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Cavaliers (23-17, 8-12 ACC) overcame a 4-1 deficit after three innings to even the three-game series with the Cardinals (26-12, 10-10 ACC), who won Friday's series-opener by the same 5-4 margin. The teams will return to Jim Patterson Stadium for the deciding game of the weekend set on Sunday at 1 p.m., ET.