If you have yet to make it to a game, you might want to fit one in your schedule.

(Louisville City FC Release)

Louisville City FC earned a point on the road in a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United FC 2. The result sees the "Boys in Purple" stay unbeaten through five games in the USL campaign. Forward Cameron Lancaster scored for LouCity (2g, 3gm) while midfielder Andrew Carleton converted a spot kick for the hosts.