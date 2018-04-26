What's the best Derby Day bet? That's easy

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - I'm going to let you in on my best-kept Derby secret.

Not because I want to.

It's because WAVE 3 News Director of Digital Media John P. Wise is forcing me to after he overheard my tip. We are, after all, in the business of helping people.

It's not a horse.

Not even a handicapping angle.

It's the best bet you can make on Derby Day.

Everybody swings for the fences with trifectas and superfectas. I've even been in huge consortiums where they pool big bucks to cover five or six horses. And there always seems to be a Lookin at Lee, or Battle of Midway, or both, in there wrecking it.

So here's what I do every year, and it pays off way nicer than it should:

I bet a $1 Pick 3 that ends with the Kentucky Derby.

For novices, a Pick 3 is selecting the winners of 3 races in a row.

But you don't just pick one horse in each race.

You "wheel" it, meaning you're selecting several different horses to win in each leg of the Pick 3.

The approach someone urged me to take years ago is to do the opposite of most bettors.

Most players select a couple of horses in the first two legs of the Pick 3, and then spread out with many in the Derby because it's a daunting 20-horse field. And that's when the bet turns costly.

So the opposite approach is to spread way out on the first 2 legs, and then pick one horse to win the Derby. That's called a "single" in horizontal wagers like the Pick 3.

If you spread way out in the first two legs, you're basically guaranteeing you'll be live going in to the last leg, the Derby. Plus, you're likely to catch a big price if a longer-shot horse wins either of the first two legs.

So if, for example, you cover five horses to win in the first leg, then five horses to win the second leg, and then single your Derby pick in the last leg, the $1 bet (5 X 5 X 1) would cost $25. You can cover more. Or fewer. You get the point. You just multiply the horses you're covering altogether. As you can see from that example, if you cover two horses instead of one in the Derby, the bet (5 X 5 X 2) goes all the way up to $50.

Yeah, to a cheapskate like me, $25 is a lot of money. But look at it like a $25 wager on your Derby pick to win. But this wager pays so much more. Here's a look at a seven-year span I grabbed at random of the $1 Pick 3 payouts that ended with Derby:

Year $1 Pick 3 payout

2012 $1,648

2011 $2,364

2010 $2,863

2009 $1,452

2008 $366

2007 $463

2006 $133

I hit this bet in 2006, 2007, and 2008. Yes those payouts are way below the Pick 3s that followed, but those Derby winners were all easy, favored picks: Barbaro, Street Sense and Big Brown. That's just free money on a $25 bet.

Heck, last year, with favorite Always Dreaming winning, the $1 Pick 3 paid $415.

The reason why this bet pays so much, even when favorites win, is because the Derby is a 20-horse field. It blows up the Pick 3 parimutuelly.

So pick the horse you think will win the Derby. Go ahead and cover a bunch of horses in the two previous races. Odds are very good you'll be alive heading into the final leg of the $1 Pick 3. Then the most exciting 2 minutes in sports is even greater because you know you have a lot of money riding on your Derby pick.

