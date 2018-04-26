Former UofL commit, Johnson still has Cards on his list

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) Former University of Louisville commit, David Johnson still has the Cards in the mix. Johnson originally committed to the Cards as a sophomore, but decommitted after Rick Pitino was fired. Now that new U of L coach, Chris Mack has taken over the program, Johnson is starting to reconsider.

The Trinity High School star is playing for The Ville AAU team during the off season. He will be a senior next season. During practice with The Ville, Johnson said he has a relationship with Mack that dates back to when Mack was the head coach at Xavier. "(Mack) was the head recruiter for Xavier at me and now he's picking up even harder here at Louisville. I think I'm pretty close with him actually. We have conservations about other stuff than basketball which makes me feel comfortable", said Johnson.

Johnson still hasn't made up his mind on where he will go, or when he'll even announce his decision, but his dad, Randy is a big fan of Mack, and the thought of his son staying close to home. "We went and talked to Coach Mack, he really appreciated him and let him know how much they would appreciate him there and keep him on the to reach his next goal and I'm thinking that's where he will decide to go at," said Randy Johnson.

Copyright 2018 WAVE News . All rights reserved.

