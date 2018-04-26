Alexander goes #18 to Packers, Jackson #32 to Ravens in NFL Draft

DALLAS, TEXAS (WAVE) - Two Cards heard their names called in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Jaire Alexander was the 18th pick by the Green Bay Packers.

"I'm definitely looking forward to practicing against Aaron Rodgers, you know he's one of the best to ever do it and I feel he's definitely going to help me get better," Alexander said.

Jackson had to wait until the final pick of the first round. Baltimore traded to move into Philadelphia's spot and selected the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner at #32.

"I'm a Raven, it's on," Jackson said on the NFL Network.

He ties Teddy Bridgewater in 2014 as the highest selection for a former UofL quarterback. Like Jackson, Bridgewater also waited patiently in the green room and a had a team trade up to the final spot in the first round to select him.

Ken Kortas was picked 9th in 1964 by St. Louis, the highest selection of a former Card. Johnny Unitas was pick #102 in 1955 by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the ninth round.

