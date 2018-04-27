TUESDAY AT 11: New technology could help address jockey concussions

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A researcher from the University of Kentucky is in the third year of a groundbreaking project to gather data on jockey concussions.

"Our group wants to create change in how we manage and assess concussions in horse racing," Carl Mattacola, researcher for UK's College of Health Sciences, said. "We're beginning local and hope to use that data to develop a protocol that can be transferred to other states."

Symptoms of a concussion can include headaches, memory loss, balance problems or disorientation.

The goal of the study is to help provide jockeys with the information and training they need to prevent injury and to teach them to recognize the warning signs of a concussion.

The study is being conducted at Keeneland in collaboration with the Jockeys' Guild, the Jockey Club and other thoroughbred organizations.

