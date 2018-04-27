COLUMN: Lamar will get the last laugh

The Baltimore Ravens snagged Lamar Jackson with the last pick of the first round. (Source: NFL Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There were five quarterbacks taken in the first round of Thursday night's NFL draft.

Don't worry about Lamar Jackson being the last of those chosen on the last pick of the round by Baltimore. Truth be told, no one really knows who will be a star or a bust.

Remember first overall pick Jamarcus Russell, and second pick Ryan Leaf? UK's Tim Couch, too. All three were colossal busts. So too, were high picks David Carr, Vince Young, Matt Leinart and Joey Harrington.

So when scouts question if Lamar can be a pocket passer with accuracy, they might have legitimate concerns, but look at those taken ahead of him.

First overall pick Baker Mayfield got criticized for some on and off field issues and his size of just six feet tall.

Third pick Sam Darnold from USC looked like the best of the lot to many scouts, but some said he should've stayed in school another year.

Wyoming's Josh Allen went to the Buffalo Bills with pick seven. He's never had a high completion percentage all the way back to high school. He may be a star, but some scouts say he may be over-matched in the NFL.

The Cardinals took Josh Rosen of UCLA at pick number 10. Pure pocket passer, but he's had his share of injuries. He's tall, but is he too slight of build to take big time NFL hits?

Point being, all those QBs have question marks regarding their ability to be stars in the NFL.

As for Jackson, no one can question his durability, or his arm strength. He threw the ball about 95 yards in a high school video. He may be the best runner ever to play the position, even better than Michael Vick.

He played a pro-style offense with Bobby Petrino and if you watched him his senior year, he really tried to stay in the pocket and even passed up some excellent chances to gain big yards on the ground. He put up a very good touchdown-to-interception ratio throughout his UofL career.

Baltimore couldn't pass up the opportunity to trade into the bottom of the first round and select Jackson. He can learn under Joe Flacco, prove his worth, and earn the starting job in a year or two.

His incredible athleticism might've actually hurt his draft status, but defenses will be staying up late at night to figure out how to stop him. Bottom line for all these guys will be accuracy and decision making. A lot of hot shots with cannon arms have failed miserably in the NFL.

By the way, Jackson has had no character issues and Petrino said Jackson works extremely hard in the film room and on the field. I'd say he has as good a chance as any first round QB pick, if not better, of being a star.

