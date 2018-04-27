Preview: LouCity welcomes Bethlehem Steel FC on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville City FC return home Saturday night to face Bethlehem Steel FC at Slugger Field.

LouCity's undefeated streak is still intact, but the home team will look to shake off last week's 1-1 draw with Atlanta United 2.

It was a match Louisville City FC dominated in nearly every category, but the shots just wouldn't go in the net. City controlled possession, took more shots and hit the post several times. However, a controversial late penalty call was all Atlanta United 2 needed to steal a point at home.

A low blast from the top of the box by Cameron Lancaster beat Atlanta's goalkeeper Nicolas Caraux in the 66th minute, and the match-tying goal came on a stoppage-time penalty kick by Atlanta United 2's Andrew Carleton.

Bethlehem Steel FC visits Louisville coming off consecutive draws against FC Cincinnati and Charleston Battery. On paper, Louisville City look to be favorites in this match, and should be able to control possession.

But the defending USL champions will have a target on their backs and can expect a difficult contest. Bethlehem Steel FC are coming off a bye week and had extra time to prepare for LouCity. The teams last faced each other in the opening round of last year's playoffs. Louisville City FC won the match 4-0, en route to the 2017 USL Cup. Bethlehem will certainly be looking out for revenge and a better result this time out.

Keys to the Match: There are several injury questions for Bethlehem coming in which could play a part on Saturday. Louisville City bring a lot of experience into the game and they match up very well against Bethlehem Steel FC. Louisville City need to continue their organized play at the back, and it should make it difficult for Bethlehem to create many chances. If LouCity can stay focused and organized, another clean sheet is possible for City and goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.