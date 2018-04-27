Balloons light up the night at fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE (WAVE) - For the smallest of spectators, Friday night the sky was aglow with giants.

But winds almost stopped the crowd from getting close. The crowd had to wait about half an hour before organizers decided to open the gates at the Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Glow, allowing spectators to walk under the balloons.

More than 50,000 people flock to the fairgrounds every year, getting up close to the fire while gazing up at the balloons towering above them.

The Great Balloon Race kicks off Saturday at 7 a.m. from Bowman Field.

