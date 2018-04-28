LIST: WAVE Country businesses affected by hepatitis A

Southern Indiana health officials are working to inform the public about hep. A and how it spreads. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The list of people infected and restaurants impacted by hepatitis A keeps growing.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Although rare, hepatitis A can cause death.

An employee of Bearno's Pizza, located in the in the 9200 block of Westport Road, has been diagnosed with acute hepatitis A, the company confirmed in a press release on Friday afternoon. The company has offered to pay out of pocket costs for customers who ate there between April 8 and the 22nd and want to get the Hep A vaccine. All the employees will be vaccinated next Wednesday.

Another case has been confirmed at an Arby's in Indiana. The Arby's is located in the 220 block of South Indiana Avenue in Sellersburg.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, communicable disease. It is usually transmitted person-to-person through the fecal-oral route or consumption of contaminated food or water. The best way to prevent hepatitis A infection is to get vaccinated.

As of April 24, 2018, according to Metro Public Health and Wellness, more than 15,500 people in the high-risk categories have been vaccinated. Of those, more than 1,100 food service workers have been vaccinated.

The symptoms of hepatitis A include:

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Dark urine

Clay-colored stools

Joint pain

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

Anyone who may have been exposed should visit www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav for more information.

Here is a list of the WAVE Country food industry businesses that have been affected by hepatitis A. Click the links for detailed information:

