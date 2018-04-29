Louisville City FC tops Bethlehem

(Louisville City FC Release )

Louisville City FC downed Bethlehem Steel FC, 3-1, in front of 7,876 at Slugger Field thanks to goals from Cameron Lancaster (2) and Ilija Ilic all inside the opening half hour of play.

For Lancaster, his two goals give him four total on the year and also take him into a tie for second place on the all-time LouCity scoring charts (16) with Chandler Hoffman. The goal is the first of the year for Ilic, while the assist is his second of the season.