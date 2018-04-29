Saturday workouts for Derby-Oaks hopefuls

(Churchill Downs Release )

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Saturday, April 28, 2018) – E Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Stonestreet Stables’ 2-year-old championGood Magic headed a group of six hopefuls for next Saturday’s $2 million Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (Grade I) putting in works at Churchill Downs on a Chamber of Commerce Saturday morning.

Good Magic worked five furlongs in 1:01.20, Flameaway worked a half-mile in :47.80, My Boy Jack worked five furlongs in 1:03.20, Free Drop Billy worked a half-mile in :49.40 and Promises Fulfilled worked five furlongs in 1:00.40. All of those works occurred during the 7:30-7:45 training window reserved for Derby and Kentucky Oaks horses.

Working at 5:30 was Bravazo, who worked five furlongs in 1:01.40.

Blended Citizen breezed one mile in 1:41.60 Saturday morning at Keeneland under jockey Kyle Frey.

Bolt d’Oro worked a half-mile in :48.20 Saturday morning at Santa Anita.

Firenze Fire worked a half-mile over the Belmont Park training track in :51.02.

Hofburg is the only Kentucky Derby probable starter scheduled to work at Churchill Downs on Sunday.

Monomoy Girl, who figures to be one of the favorites for the $1 million Longines Kentucky Oaks (GI), worked five furlongs in company in 1:01.60. Other Oaks fillies working at Churchill Downs were Sassy Sienna (half-mile in :49.20), Blamed (half-mile in :48.40) and Eskimo Kisses (five furlongs in 1:01.20).

Working at Santa Anita Saturday morning was Midnight Bisou, who covered six furlongs in 1:13.80 and Rayya (five furlongs in 1:01.80).