Kare: Connecting patients to local dental professionals

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new Louisville app and initiative is working to connect WAVE Country residents to better dental care.

Kare is an app developed in Louisville that connects patients to dentists for same day treatment.

The app was created by a group of local dentists and healthcare professionals who desire to improve access to dental care for the uninsured and under-insured, i.e. Medicaid recipients, throughout Kentucky and America. The developers and medical professionals say that this demographic finds it harder to get dental care due to the limited number of dentists that accept Medicaid.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ KDF marathon ends in finish line proposal

+ LIST: WAVE Country businesses affected by hepatitis A

+ $200m University of Kentucky student center opens Monday

Kare has already been launched on Android devices. Those with iPhones can call 1-800-787-2812 to make an appointment while beta testing is completed. The iPhone application will be completed this summer, developers said.

Those without insurance and who have difficulties affording dental care are eligible for a cash discount subscription plan that costs $19.99 per month. This provides access to dental work at reduced rates through a Kare network provider.

Beta testing will last from late April through mid-June and developers said it is important as they continue to understand the community's needs.

Service will begin in Hopkins County, KY and Louisville. After beta testing is complete, they plan to expand the network throughout Kentucky and eventually the nation.

Those who live outside the initial launch area can still download the app.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.