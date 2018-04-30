Langford Named Mister Basketball

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) On Monday night, New Albany star, Romeo Langford will end the suspense and announce where he will play his college basketball. Indiana, Kansas, and Vanderbilt are the three schools he's choosing from. On Sunday evening, Langford received another honor He was named Mister Basketball for the state of Indiana. The first ever Mister Basketball for New Albany High School.



