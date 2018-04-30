Romeo Langford leaves his mark on New Albany

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – On Monday night, Romeo Langford will make the announcement everyone’s been waiting for, his college choice. But while he prepares to step into the next chapter of his life and basketball career, he leaves a unique imprint on a southern Indiana town.

High school basketball in Indiana is unlike anywhere else in the country. Even if the team isn't great, every game night, you’ll find thousands of people flocking to home games, clinging to the semi-religious experience of hoosier high school hoops.

Of the 10 largest high school gymnasiums in the country, nine of them call Indiana home. For four years, no one has been able to sell those big houses out like Romeo Langford, a star that’s been bigger than life in a state so accustomed to basketball greatness.

Romeo gained local celebrity status as a teenager, but has never wavered in his maturity and grace in the spotlight. Every home game had a mob of people wanting autographs after the game. Every big matchup had Division I coaches in the stands and tons of cameras on the sideline. The young man always rose to the occasion.

"He has been not only the source of of course a lot of victories for the high school," New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said. "And a lot of camaraderie from the team, he's an excellent example of a teammate, and leadership on and off the court. "He's an outstanding athlete, and he's a source of tremendous pride for every resident of New Albany. It's safe to say every resident is proud of his performance on and off the court."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ PROGRAM ALERT: WAVE 3 News to show Romeo Langford decision, bed races tonight on all screens

+ Romeo Langford to announce college decision on Monday

+ Langford Named Mister Basketball

It was the combination of athletic excellence and high character that made him an easy hero for many around southern Indiana. Langford was hero to kids, going to New Washington to send a fifth grader off to a competition and posing for countless pictures at every turn.

It makes sense then, that the community would want to hold on to a kid like that. Fans across Floyd County and beyond have been wearing Indiana gear for longer than Romeo’s been alive. His decision Monday night will mean a lot to those fans who have cheered for Langford every game, hoping one day he’d don the crimson and cream.

Local businesses have even gotten in on the fun, writing on their signs "Romeo, please pick IU!" and several other not-so-subtle opinions on his college choice.

Regardless of where Romeo decides, anyone who’s seen him play and listened to him speaks knows the caliber of person that team is getting. Even if the hometown kid doesn’t pick the hometown team, he’s someone it’s impossible to root against.

His talent is undeniable. He was named Indiana's Mr. Basketball 2018, set countless New Albany records, and was a star from the start.

"We're the oldest high school in the state and he's the only Mr. Basketball from a basketball rich program here at New Albany," Gahan said. " He's a terrific ambassador for city, the way he's conducted himself. He's still managed to do great things on the court and represent New Albany well. We're very proud of Romeo Langford and his family, his mom and dad have done a superb job."

As a sophomore at semistate, Langford had 46 points and nine rebounds. After the game, the freshly 16-year-old shooting guard was reserved and complimentary of his teammates.

Langford's skill and maturity have only developed with age.

In each of Langford’s four seasons, New Albany made it at least to state regionals. The Bulldogs defeated arch rival Floyd Central in sectional all four years. He finished his high school career with 3,002 points, 132 points shy of the all-time Indiana record, and one state title.

At 18 and ready to graduate high school, he's a poised young man ready to make an impact at the next level. Where that will be, no one knows yet. When he announces Monday evening, many will be delighted, others disappointed. But whatever program he picks is sure to get someone to make a difference in the basketball program and community, he's already proven he can do both.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.